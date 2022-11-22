Texas man arrested in connection to Lawrence County burglaries that heavily damaged 2 businesses

A Texas man was recently extradited from Kansas to Alabama as a suspect in two burglaries at businesses in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said it identified 41-year-old Marvin Clevon Ferguson of Houston, Texas, as the suspect through evidence from the scenes and the office's work with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.
The burglaries happened in the early morning hours of June 11, according to the sheriff's office, and resulted in "heavy damage" to MedTown Pharmacy and an ALFA insurance office in Trinity. Several items were also taken, including prescription medication.
The sheriff's office obtained felony warrants for Ferguson, who was arrested in Kansas in connection to a burglary that allegedly happened there last month.
He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail about 8:32 p.m. Sunday on nine charges: three counts of criminal mischief, five counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft of property.
Ferguson remained in the jail as of Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $22,500.