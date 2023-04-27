 Skip to main content
Texans use No. 3 pick on Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. at NFL Draft

  • Updated
Will Anderson Jr.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

The NFL draft has begun! The Carolina Panthers kicked off Thursday night's proceedings by taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick.

After the Houston Texans got their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud wth the No. 2 pick they made a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up and took Alabama's Will Anderson Jr.

Here are some things to know about the defensive standout:

With so many potential franchise quarterbacks coming out this year, there was no way Anderson was going to be the first overall pick. But he was projected as the top non-QB prospect in the draft and was the the best defensive player selected. He racked up 34 1/2 sacks and 62 tackles for loss in 41 games at Alabama.

Here’s when you can watch the draft on WAAY 31:

Round 1: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday

Rounds 2-3: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday

Rounds 4-7: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

