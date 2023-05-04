Texans sign Grissom HS guard Izzy Miles

One of the top guards in Alabama has chosen to play at Tarleton, as the Texans announced Thursday they have landed one of their best prospects since becoming an NCAA Division I program.
Izzy Miles (6-2, 185) has signed with Tarleton out of Grissom High School, located in Huntsville, Alabama. This past season, Miles averaged 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.9 minutes per game, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark across his prep career playing for the Tigers this past December.
"We're extremely excited about having Izzy here, he's a classic late bloomer who turned into one of the best players in the state of Alabama," head coach Billy Gillispie said. "He's won numerous awards, he has a fantastic family, he's just a wonderful young man and a great student.
"He is a great athlete and he can really shoot it – really, as far as prospects go, he is probably the best prospect we've signed since I've been here," Gillispie continued. "So, I'm really excited about a freshman coming in and being able to make a major impact next year on this team."
Miles chose Tarleton among several suitors, including offers from three other D1 programs in Troy, California State Northridge and NJIT.
After a stellar senior campaign, Miles was named First Team All-Region in Alabama's 7A Area 7.
His final two years, he helped turn around the Tiger program that had suffered three straight losing seasons, boosting them to consecutive 20-plus win seasons after not reaching the mark since 2016-17. His junior year, Miles helped Grissom HS go 24-6, including a 13-1 record at home, their most wins in a season since 2015-16.
After his prep career concluded, he participated in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic, where he was named the Most Valuable Player in his team's 91-72 win after posting 12 points, four rebounds and an assist. He also led his AAU squad Team Loaded to the Big Shots Rocky Top Tip-Off 17U championship last month.
"Izzy is a great team player, an excellent student and an excellent person," Hall of Famer and 10-time state champion coach Jack Doss said, Miles' head coach at Grissom HS. "He's got a great personality, he's a good leader, kids love to be around him. He's always upbeat, and he's a perfect player that coaches want to coach.
"Izzy worked extremely hard in the weight room, which can account for his 38-inch vertical and his mid-200's bench press," Doss added. "He's not afraid of anything or anyone, and he comes from a great bloodline, as his dad was a tremendous football player."
Miles is the son of Elizabeth Zaideman and Darrell Miles, who played defensive back at California in the mid-1990s before stops in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
Not only has Miles starred on the court at Grissom HS, he's also been a leader in the classroom. He boasts a 3.9 GPA and was invited to be a member of the National Honor Society.
Miles plans to pursue a degree in business management upon arrival at Tarleton State University.