Testimony is underway in a former Scottsboro police officer's child abuse trial

Testimony is underway Tuesday in a former Scottsboro police officer's child abuse trial.
During opening statements, prosecutors told the jury that Ryan Manning's eight week old child had 15 broken bones when brought to the hospital in October 2021.
Prosecutors also said Manning complained to coworkers about not wanting the baby.
Manning's attorney told the jury that there is no evidence of actual abuse and that something is wrong with the baby.
Manning’s attorney requested a mistrial due to a surprise testimony from Manning’s wife. His wife stated that Manning wanted to kill himself because he was going to jail and his career was over, leading the defense to believe this testimony would taint the jury and cause them to be prejudiced.
The request for a mistrial was denied.
