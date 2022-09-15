Testimony in Mason Sisk mass murder trial continues; motion for mistrial still under consideration

Attorneys for Mason Sisk have asked for a mistrial in the Limestone County teen’s murder trial.
This is after the prosecution announced Thursday morning that the FBI unlocked Mary Sisk’s cell phone after years of trying. The FBI agent at the courthouse said it will take a day to download information from the phone.
Mary Sisk is Mason Sisk’s stepmother, and one of the five family members he’s accused of murdering in 2019. He’s also on trial for the deaths of his father, John Sisk, and three siblings. The FBI is still using it code-breaking program on John Sisk’s still-locked cell phone.
The trial began Monday.
In court Thursday morning before the jury was present, Mason Sisk’s defense team argued the prosecution was not following evidence-sharing rules and asked for a mistrial.
The FBI has the raw data downloaded, but it is unclear how long it will take to analyze what’s actually on it.
The judge said he is considering the defense motion, adding his decision on whether or not to grant the mistrial likely hangs on what, if any, evidence pertaining to the case is found on Mary Sisk’s phone.
After discussion about the phone issue, the jury was brought in and a long day of testimony began.
Focusing mostly on crime scene discoveries and gun evidence, it included Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies going over footage from their body-worn cameras as they responded to the scene of the slayings. The state forensics expert also testified.
Six shell casings discovered inside the Sisk home match the number of shots fired during the murders, according to prosecutors. The state says the 9mm gun used by Sisk was found after he told law enforcement where to find it.
The jury also saw crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds, as well as intact bullets and some fragments found during a search of the home.
One shell casing was found on a baby's changing table.
Read more about the trial HERE
Follow Matt Kroschel's live tweets from inside the courtroom HERE