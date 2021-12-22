Testimony: Huntsville serial arson suspect lit fires with $20 bills; ‘voice’ told him to do it

A man charged in a series of business arsons faced a judge for his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Nicholas Hubbert appeared by a video link from the Madison County Jail.
He’s accused of setting 10 fires over the span of two and a half hours on Sept. 29. He is charged with arson and attempted arson.
An investigator testified Hubbert got lighter fluid and started the fires with an ignited $20 bill. Then, he would walk away.
He's accused of setting fires at Plato's Closet, two Dollar General stores, Publix, Champy's Famous Fried Chicken, McDonald's, ALDI, Kroger, Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods.
The judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. It's a case Hubbert’s attorney said, for him, is like none other.
"I can’t say that I have defended another case similar to this one, but I’ve only been practicing for 18 years so I can't speak to what happened before," said defense attorney Larry Marsili.
It's "certainly not your run-of-the-mill arson case that I’ve defended in the past," Marsili continued. "Usually, there’s a clear motive. Usually, there’s a clear reason behind it that is articulated."
According to an investigator who interviewed Hubbert, the suspect said a voice told him to set the fires. As a result, the question was raised if Hubbert could be suffering from a mental illness.
"With any case, you’re going to make sure that you evaluate all aspects of the case. And, certainly the mental health part of it will be something that I believe will be a factor," Marsili said. "Now, to what extent it will be a factor, and what the determination from the experts and the professionals may end up being, I don’t know."
Hubbert remains in jail. The state previously revoked his bond, citing him as a danger to the community.