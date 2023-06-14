Testimony continues in trial of former Scottsboro police officer charged with child abuse

Testimony continues in the trial of a former Scottsboro police officer charged with domestic violence and child abuse.
In 2021, just eight weeks after her birth, doctors discovered 15 broken bones in Ryan Manning's daughter. On Wednesday, the defense called a witness who discussed a possible medical explanation for the baby's injuries. But that came after an attempt to get an automatic acquittal for Manning.
The defense asked the judge for an acquittal because they believed the state had yet to provide substantial evidence that Manning abused his daughter. The judge denied the request.
The jury heard from a doctor who went through the child's X-rays. This doctor is the only one to push the idea of metabolic bone disease and Vitamin D deficiency, which could cause weak bones and Manning's daughter's injuries. Other pediatricians who testified say they consulted with experts and disagreed with the explanation of bone disease or vitamin deficiency.
Manning recalled a night where he got up with his daughter, slightly dozed off while holding her and she slid down him—resulting in an abrupt catch. The pediatrician believed this could be an explanation as to what caused the infant's injuries. This pediatrician says the only person he consulted for the case was himself and that he didn't speak with any other experts or doctors when coming to his conclusions.
The defense also played a 12-minute audio recording of Manning's wife's interview with a detective on the case. In the recording, she can be heard saying she can't imagine Manning doing anything to hurt the baby.
The trial continues Thursday.