 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY...

At 438 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Alabama
A And M University and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding has been reported in
multiple locations across northern Huntsville and Monrovia.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Testimony: Athens man charged in 2-year-old stepson's murder punched him over diaper accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Keshan Darrel Allen

Keshan Darrel Allen

The stepfather of a murdered Athens 2-year-old told police he punched the child for making a mess in his diaper.

That detail was among several revealed during Keshan Allen's preliminary hearing at the Limestone County Courthouse on Thursday.

Allen is charged with murdering his stepson, Kason Grady. Kason died Friday. Allen was arrested Wednesday.

During Thursday's hearing, Athens Police Detective Sgt. Kelly Fussell testified that Allen first said he was washing Kason in the shower after a diaper accident. Allen said he went to another room to get a diaper and heard a thud, according to Fussell.

Fussell testified Allen said bruises found on Kason's body came while he was trying to wake the child.

But later, Allen admitted he punched Kason as discipline for the messy diaper, Fussell said.

In a National Children’s Advocacy Center forensic interview, Kason’s 4-year-old sister said her brother had been bad and got a whooping, according to testimony.

Autopsy results indicate Kason received blunt force trauma, including hemorrhaging in the abdomen, lacerated liver and broken collarbone.

For more on the case, see WAAY’s previous article here

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you