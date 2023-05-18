Testimony: Athens man charged in 2-year-old stepson's murder punched him over diaper accident

The stepfather of a murdered Athens 2-year-old told police he punched the child for making a mess in his diaper.
That detail was among several revealed during Keshan Allen's preliminary hearing at the Limestone County Courthouse on Thursday.
Allen is charged with murdering his stepson, Kason Grady. Kason died Friday. Allen was arrested Wednesday.
During Thursday's hearing, Athens Police Detective Sgt. Kelly Fussell testified that Allen first said he was washing Kason in the shower after a diaper accident. Allen said he went to another room to get a diaper and heard a thud, according to Fussell.
Fussell testified Allen said bruises found on Kason's body came while he was trying to wake the child.
But later, Allen admitted he punched Kason as discipline for the messy diaper, Fussell said.
In a National Children’s Advocacy Center forensic interview, Kason’s 4-year-old sister said her brother had been bad and got a whooping, according to testimony.
Autopsy results indicate Kason received blunt force trauma, including hemorrhaging in the abdomen, lacerated liver and broken collarbone.
