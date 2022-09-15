Tentative rail deal reached with unions avoids possible shutdown

President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.
Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on Wednesday to hammer out a deal, as there was a risk of a strike starting on Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country.
The deal gives rail workers better pay, healthcare and more time off.
If the deal falls through, Alabama farmers, truckers and consumers could be widely impacted.
