Tennessee pays homage to Huntsville's Condredge Holloway with 'Artful Dodger' Smokey Grey Uniform

On Monday, Tennessee football unveiled its new “Artful Dodger” Smokey Grey Uniforms. The Vols will don their new grey threads in the 2023 home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Austin Peay.
In partnership with Nike, Tennessee announced last year that it would wear a new Smokey Grey uniform design each season beginning in 2023 and continuing through at least 2025.
The 2023 edition pays homage to Condredge Holloway, who played for the Vols from 1971-74. Holloway, nicknamed “The Artful Dodger,” made history, becoming the first Black player to start at quarterback for an SEC program. The Huntsville native attended and played for Lee High School.
"When we arrived on Rocky Top, one of our primary goals was to honor our storied tradition with a modern twist. This year’s Smokey Grey uniform does just that; it pays homage to a Tennessee legend and the first African American quarterback in the SEC, Condredge Holloway, but is a modern look for our current student-athletes. I can’t wait to see our team run through the T on Sept. 9 in the home opener in the Smokey Grey uniform, on the 51st anniversary of Condredge’s first start as a Vol," Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said.
Holloway-led teams wore white road uniforms with prominent orange shoulders. The new grey uniforms are headlined by the same design feature. Other elements include the return of the painted Smoky Mountain motif on the helmet, a vintage-inspired grey face mask & thin orange helmet stripe and classic double stripes on the pants.
Tennessee’s in-house creative agency, 151 Creative, worked in conjunction with the UT equipment staff and Nike to create the new uniforms. The jerseys and other new Smokey Grey merchandise are available to purchase now at shop.utsports.com.