Tennessee National Guard honors first responders who assisted during Black Hawk helicopter crash

  • Updated
Members of the Tennessee National Guard returned to North Alabama on Monday to recognize local first responders for their duty in the aftermath of a tragic Black Hawk helicopter crash here. 

Two men on board the helicopter, Chief Warrant Officers Daniel Wadham and Danny Randolph, were killed following the crash in Harvest back in February. 

At the Madison County 9-1-1 Center, Brig. Gen. Warner A. Ross II with the Tennessee National Guard presented first responders from multiple local departments with trophies, thanking them for their service that day. 

Brig. Gen. Warner A. Ross II (left) presents members of ALDOT with a trophy honoring their service following a Black Hawk helicopter crash that killed two National Guardsmen in Harvest. 

"It is an example of the compassion that we will always seek to remember and honor," said Ross. "We're grateful to all of the agencies and departments, people of Alabama and the men and women that reside in this community."

Ross said the entire Tennessee National Guard were overwhelmed with the support they received from the community. 

"I'll never pass through this county again without thinking of the wonderful people that were here that helped our team on this tragic day."

Rep. Andy Whitt, who serves in the district the crash took place, said he wanted to find a way to honor these men who perished. 

He said the entire Alabama Legislature has filed a proclamation urging the Alabama Department of Transportation to honor the men by naming a stretch of Alabama Highway 53 along mile marker 327.9 after them. 

"Something that we will always remember, 327.9.," said Whitt. "As the Chief Warrant Officer Danny Randolph and Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Wadham Memorial Mile."

