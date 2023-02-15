Tennessee National Guard confirms 2 Guardsmen killed in Harvest helicopter crash

The Tennessee National Guard has confirmed two Guardsmen were on board the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that crashed Wednesday afternoon in Madison County.
In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the two crew members were conducting a training flight when the aircraft crashed about 3 p.m. Wednesday near Alabama 53 and Burwell Road in Harvest.
Both members were killed in the crash.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s adjutant general. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”
No other injuries were reported in the crash, which is being investigated by federal and state authorities, according to the statement.