 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tennessee National Guard confirms 2 Guardsmen killed in Harvest helicopter crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison County helicopter crash

A UH-60 helicopter crashed Wednesday on Alabama 53 in Madison County. (Derrick King image)

The Tennessee National Guard has confirmed two Guardsmen were on board the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that crashed Wednesday afternoon in Madison County.

In a statement, the Tennessee National Guard said the two crew members were conducting a training flight when the aircraft crashed about 3 p.m. Wednesday near Alabama 53 and Burwell Road in Harvest.

Both members were killed in the crash.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s adjutant general. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which is being investigated by federal and state authorities, according to the statement. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.comHave a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you