Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Locally heavy rainfall is expected tonight as a frontal
system moves through the area. Areas this afternoon have
received 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 4 inches in
possible tonight which may result in flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tennessee man sought in scam case involving DeKalb County residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Shane Gregory

Powell Police have identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a scam case involving residents in their jurisdiction.

Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee, is currently wanted for felony theft by deception but will face additional charges, according to the department. 

Police believe Gregory is still in the Powell area. Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Victims of Gregory's alleged scams are asked to contact Powell Police Department.

