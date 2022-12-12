Tennessee man pleads guilty to 2018 murder in Huntsville

A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to the 2018 fatal shooting of Ryan Baker in Huntsville, records show.
Atimothy Devonte Pullen, 27, was charged with one count of murder for Baker's death. Court documents show he pleaded guilty to the charge Monday as part of a deal with Madison County prosecutors.
He was given a 20-year split prison sentence, with five years to be served immediately and the rest suspended pending five years of probation. If he completes the probation without incident, Pullen will not have to serve the remaining 15 years of his prison sentence.
Pullen was also ordered to pay $5,000 in fines, $500 in victim's compensation and $8,237.72 as restitution to the victims. That restitution includes funeral and travel expenses for the victim.