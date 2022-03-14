Tennessee man identified as suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Lauderdale County

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Paul Anthony Hardiman.
The sheriff's office says Hardiman had outstanding felony warrants out of Lawrence County, Tennessee. for manufacturing meth and a weapons charge.
---
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday afternoon in Lauderdale County.
According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Lauderdale County Rd 126 where a woman reported her caregiver was abusing her.
As soon as a deputy arrived, the suspect confronted them with a rifle, according to the sheriff's office. That's when the deputy fired their weapon.
The suspect, who has not been identified, has died. No deputies were injured.
Florence Police are investigating the incident at the request of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.