Tennessee man dies following motorcycle crash in Madison County

A two-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, has claimed the life of a Humboldt, Tennessee, man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 71-year-old Gary R. Caraway was critically injured when the 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a 2018 Dodge Ram.
Caraway was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased Friday, ALEA says.
The crash occurred on Highway 53 near the 331 mile marker in Madison County, approximately three miles north of Huntsville.
PREVIOUS: Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Highway 53 in Madison County