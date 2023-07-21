Tennessee man dies following motorcycle crash in Madison County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Southeastern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 545 PM CDT

* At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern
Huntsville, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Grant,
Gurley, Woodville, Marshall Space Flight Center, Pleasant Groves,
Paint Rock and Lim Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Marshall...
southwestern Jackson...southern Madison and east central Morgan
Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Redstone Arsenal, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads,
Grant, Skyline, Gurley, Woodville and Triana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain approaching a line extending from Elkmont to Athens
eastward into Madison County, which includes the cities of
Harvest, Madison and Huntsville. Due to the very heavy rains from
last night, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill,
Hazel Green, Gurley, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, New
Market, Elkmont, Toney, Fisk, Capshaw, Ryland, French Mill,
Brownsboro, Holland Gin, Maysville and Plevna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
536 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Tennessee man dies following motorcycle crash in Madison County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A two-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, has claimed the life of a Humboldt, Tennessee, man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 71-year-old Gary R. Caraway was critically injured when the 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a 2018 Dodge Ram.

Caraway was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased Friday, ALEA says.

The crash occurred on Highway 53 near the 331 mile marker in Madison County, approximately three miles north of Huntsville.

PREVIOUS: Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Highway 53 in Madison County

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you