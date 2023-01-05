 Skip to main content
Tennessee man charged with DUI in fatal crash

A Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a fatal wreck Dec. 27, according to a preliminary report from investigators.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Darrell Klein was traveling north on Old Huntsville Road in Lincoln County when he struck a vehicle that was broken down in the roadway.

According to THP, Klein also struck and killed a pedestrian, identified as 60-year-old Steven Wells of Tennessee.

The wreck happened about 6:54 p.m. Dec. 27. Klein was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. Jail records show he has since bonded out.  

