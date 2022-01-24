Tennessee man arrested after deputy found shot, killed inside burning home

A Smyrna, Tennessee, man faces murder and arson charges after a Robertson County (Tenn.) deputy was found shot to death inside her burning home.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said Monday that James Jackson Conn, 27, had been arrested on one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated arson. He's accused of killing 22-year-old Deputy Savanna Puckett.
TBI investigators believe the two were acquainted. TBI said they developed Conn as a suspect in the murder and went to visit him at home, "which led to an hours-long standoff" before his arrest Monday morning.
Conn is currently being held in the Robertson County Jail without bond.
