Tennessee family looks for justice nearly 3 years after young mother's death in Madison County

One family is rallying together after a young mother was killed in a wreck nearly three years ago.
The family said the person driving the car was impaired and caused the crash, but he has yet to be charged.
On July 12, 2019, Summer LaCarol Arnold was killed on Butler Road in Madison County as a passenger.
The driver walked away that night with only scratches and bruises, avoiding even a single charge for impaired driving.
Sonya Walden, Arnold's mother, is desperately asking the District Attorney's Office to get the ball rolling and have police make an arrest.
Walden recalls the early morning when a state trooper landed on her doorstep with news that still crushes her and her family. Walden said she was told if the driver was arrested at the scene, he wouldn't face certain charges.
"It's just been a nightmare ever since," Walden said. "He wasn't arrested that night, and we got some song and dance that if he had been arrested that night for DUI, then he couldn't be arrested later for it being a vehicle homicide."
At the time of the wreck, Walden said, that sounded like an excuse. It's been nearly three years, and charges have yet to come down the road.
Arnold left behind a daughter, son and grandson.
"She was the most caring person I know, and he reminds me so much of her," said Arnold's daughter, Makenzie Closson, of Arnold's grandson. "He looks just like her, so much like her, that they would definitely be best friends."
Prior to the wreck, the driver had one drug charge and several traffic tickets on his record in Madison County. The Madison County District Attorney's Office said police have turned over their findings and the case will go to a grand jury, but the proceedings are kept secret.
The DA's office said they can assure the Walden family that the legal system is working behind closed doors.