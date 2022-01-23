Tennessee deputy found shot, killed inside burning home

A Robertson County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office deputy was found shot inside her burning home Sunday evening.
Officials said they went to check on 22-year-old Deputy Savanna Puckett at her home when she didn't show up for her shift at 5 p.m. That's when they found her home on fire.
The deputy who went to check on her could not enter the home because of the flames. However, firefighters were able to make their way inside when they arrived. That's where they found Puckett, shot inside the home.
“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now," Robertson County (Tenn.) Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said. "This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”
The sheriff's office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation take over the case.