Tennessee becomes first state to restrict drag performances

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Wind Warning upgrades the previous
Wind Advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

Tennessee becomes first state to restrict drag performances

  • Updated
Tennessee becomes first state in 2023 to restrict drag performances

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, here in Nashville on February 6, has said he will sign the bill that aims to restrict drag performances on public property.

 Mark Zaleski/AP

Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill into law Thursday afternoon that will restrict public drag show performances in Tennessee, making his state the first to do so this year.

The state Senate passed the bill earlier Thursday along party lines to limit "adult cabaret performances" on public property so as to shield them from the view of children, threatening violators with a misdemeanor and repeat offenders with a felony.

The bill, which the Tennessee House passed last week, defines an adult cabaret performance as a performance "that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers."

Republicans hold supermajorities in both the state House and Senate. The law will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

The Tennessee measure is the first of nearly a dozen such bills presently working their way through GOP-led state legislatures. Republicans say the performances expose children to sexual themes and imagery that are inappropriate, a claim rejected by advocates, who say the proposed measures are discriminatory against the LGBTQ community and could violate First Amendment laws.

As transgender issues and drag culture are increasingly becoming more mainstream, such shows -- which often feature men dressing as women in exaggerated makeup while singing or entertaining a crowd, though some shows feature bawdier content -- have occasionally been the target of attacks, and LGBTQ advocates say the bills under consideration add to a heightened state of alarm for the community.

Republican state Sen. Jack Johnson, who sponsored the Tennessee legislation, told CNN on Thursday that the bill was not meant to target drag performances or transgender people.

"For clarification, this bill is not targeting any group of people. It does not ban drag shows in public. It simply puts age restrictions in place to ensure that children are not present at sexually explicit performances," Johnson said.

Ahead of the bill's signing, Lee faced accusations of hypocrisy after an unidentified Reddit user posted a photo from a 1977 high school yearbook, which purports to show the future governor dressed in women's clothing and a wig alongside female students dressed in men's suits.

CNN has been unable to verify the authenticity of the photo.

At a news conference on Monday, the GOP governor ignored a question about whether he had once dressed in drag but rejected any comparisons between the purported image and the drag show legislation.

"What a ridiculous, ridiculous question that is, conflating something like that to sexualized entertainment in front of children, which is a very serious subject," Lee said, according to CNN affiliate WZTV.

A spokesperson for Lee further elaborated to The Daily Beast, saying, "The bill specifically protects children from obscene, sexualized entertainment, and any attempt to conflate this serious issue with lighthearted school traditions is dishonest and disrespectful to Tennessee families."

