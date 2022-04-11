Tenant murdered inside upscale Athens home

Investigators believe a 58-year-old woman who rented an apartment above the garage of a home on Maiden Court in Limestone County was stabbed with a kitchen knife and beat with a wooden bowl.
According to court documents a Maryland woman is being held in the Limestone County Jail after being charged in the murder.
Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, Maryland, is charged with capital murder, burglary and obstructing a governmental operation, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 14,000 block of Maiden Court in Athens, Saturday on burglary in progress call. They found Rogers in the backyard, and said she was acting suspicious and attempted to lead them away from the home.
When deputies attempted to detain her, she became irate and began fighting until she was placed in cuffs, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies found the back door open and upon searching the residence also found the victim. It is not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other before the attack. The victim's identity has not been released as the coroner continues to work to notify a family member who has not been reached as of Monday afternoon.
Crime scene bio hazard clean up crews spent Sunday and Monday working inside the home.
Rogers is being held without bond.