Temps on the rise this week and beyond!

A second round of potentially dangerous heat is building back into North Alabama this week. For Monday, highs reach the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. Starting Tuesday, highs could reach 100 degrees and even higher temps in the Shoals area. The lack of humidity should limit the feels like temperatures from getting too out of hand like last week. Even so, actual temperatures this high could still lead to heat-related illness. Use caution if outside for an extended stretch this week!
Rain chances are slim to none in the seven day forecast, outside of isolated pop up storms Sunday. The lack of rain combined with nearly two straight weeks of extreme heat is increasing our concern for rapidly developing drought conditions heading into July.