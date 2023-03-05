Temporary changes to WAAY 31

Things soon will look a bit different on WAAY 31.
Starting with WAAY 31 News at 5 p.m. Sunday, we’ll be working from a temporary set while we make upgrades to our primary studio.
Don’t worry — we’ll continue bringing you Coverage You Can Count On morning, midday, afternoon and night.
In addition to watching on TV, remember you also can watch via our news and weather apps, our livestream, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.
So make sure to join us for all the news, weather, sports and more that you depend on!
We’ll keep you updated on our progress!