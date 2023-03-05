 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Temporary changes to WAAY 31

  • Updated
  • 0
Waay 31 Google image.png

Things soon will look a bit different on WAAY 31.

Starting with WAAY 31 News at 5 p.m. Sunday, we’ll be working from a temporary set while we make upgrades to our primary studio.

Don’t worry — we’ll continue bringing you Coverage You Can Count On morning, midday, afternoon and night.

In addition to watching on TV, remember you also can watch via our news and weather apps, our livestream, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

So make sure to join us for all the news, weather, sports and more that you depend on!

We’ll keep you updated on our progress!

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

