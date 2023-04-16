Temple B'nai Sholom trying to raise awareness of anti-Semitism

Cases of anti-Semitism attacks are up worldwide, with the Anti-Defamation League reporting 2022 to be the worst year since they began to take data.
"Anti-Semitism is on the rise," said Karen Colbert, with Temple B'nai Sholom. "It is more than I've seen in my lifetime."
While the religions of Judaism and Christianity may have differing beliefs, the two religions came together Sunday night to discuss the disturbing trend.
"I'm trying to teach particularly non-Jews about the danger," said Colbert. "What it is about and what we can do about it."
Colbert discussed to those in attendance how anti-Semitism affects her on a day-to-day basis.
"In Huntsville, Alabama, people are afraid to wear anything that marks them as Jewish," said Colbert. "In fear that they will be attacked."
Anti-Semitism also has affected her time at the synagogue.
"We have services, a tiny little congregation like ours, and yet we have to have police officers there to protect us," said Colbert. "It shouldn't be that way."
She said she hopes having discussions like these with non-Jewish people can foster understanding and hopefully reduce what she is calling an unheard of plague of hatred.
"I might disagree with you [and] I might not be the same political party," said Colbert. "You surely have the right to live."