Temperatures will be high this weekend, what you need to know to stay safe

Another heat advisory is in effect this weekend, and HEMSI is advising people to be prepared if they plan to be outside for extended periods.
Don Webster, community relations for HEMSI said they have had roughly 25 to 30 heat-related calls since July 1. He is stressing that people be smart and safe while out and about this weekend. If someone is not acclimated to this kind of weather, it may not take long to experience some type of heat-related illness, especially if they are not staying hydrated or in the sun too long.
Webster says the best thing someone can do if they are outside is be prepared and aware of their condition.
"Hydrate prior to them getting out there, make sure they take frequent breaks, make sure they have plenty of liquids with them while they're biking or hiking or whatever the case may be, and just you know be where they can get out of the direct sunlight," Webster said.
Webster also said keeping an eye on children and older individuals is important because they are more likely to have heat-related illnesses.
With the heat index being so high, some would think not many people would be out today, but there have been quite a few people up on Monte Sano hiking and biking. Many of the people who spoke to WAAY 31 were regular hikers and accustomed to spending time outdoors. One man said he is ex-military, so hiking in the heat is something he is used to.
However, others were just out to take in some views while visiting, like Jason Bellamy, who is visiting with his wife from Naples, Florida. He said the heat here is much different than the heat they have farther south.
"It's less humid, especially in the morning," Bellamy said. "We get up in the mornings here, and it's like 73, and it feels so refreshing, whereas down there you wake up and it's like 78 - 80 like for the past week it's been like - it hasn't dropped below 80 all week down there."
Bellamy said that despite the beautiful day, he planned to jump into the A/C as soon as the interview was over.
Zach King, who biked 10 miles on the trails, came earlier this morning to beat the afternoon heat and said the number one thing for people to remember is to stay hydrated.
"Yeah, I bought a hydration pack, and I tried to do some pre-hydration before I went out, and just knowing where you're gonna go and route helps as well," King said.
King said even though it is hot, it is still a great day to be out, as long as you stay safe and aware.