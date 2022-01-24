Temperatures take another drop Tuesday

We won't see much in the way of "active" weather from either, but clouds will be on the increase and the clipper system sends our temperatures back down below average.
After staying milder tonight under a mostly cloudy sky, Tuesday will be breezy, chilly and gray. Lows drop to the mid 30s tonight and only reach the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. With the wind, it'll be feeling like the 30s through the afternoon. Tuesday night, lows plummet to the lower 20s yet again.
While the rest of the week and weekend look to be fairly quiet, there is another cold front swinging by the area Friday that is worth watching. Some data sources show this in conjunction with a Gulf low. With that in mind, the chance for flurries looks possible but not likely at this point in time, but we'll be watching. Regardless, it's going to stay cold with highs in the lower 40s and lows near 20 to start the weekend.