Temperatures stay seasonable to start the next work week

After a chilly couple of days, the seasonable temperatures returned to end the weekend on an absolute high note.
Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to drop back into the 30's initially, but we'll notice a bit more cloud coverage building in during the overnight hours. What this will do will keep us from having to wake up in the low 20's for your Monday morning.
The forecast remains quiet with seasonable temperatures for your Tuesday. By the end of the week, highs will climb to some of the warmest temperatures we've seen in over a week. Perfect for any weekend Valentine's Day celebrations.