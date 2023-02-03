Temperatures start to rise this weekend

The sunshine is back, but we're not done with the cold just yet. Forecast lows tonight are in the low to mid 20s - the coldest temperatures North Alabama has seen since late December! Winds will be calmer, but even the lightest breeze will drop wind chills to the teens.
The good news is this cold air will stick around long on Saturday. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 50s by tomorrow afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunday looks even warmer with highs near 60.
The warming trend will continue next week with forecast highs mainly in the 60s. After a dry Monday and Tuesday, rain will likely return around next Wednesday or Thursday.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s. Wind: NE 4-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.