Temperatures rise before rain returns to North Alabama

Tuesday brings more sunshine and even warmer high temperatures to the forecast! Our highs will reach to near 80 with a slight hint of a breeze. We'll cool off overnight tonight but we won't be quite as chilly as the last few evenings. Overnight lows will sit near 50.
Wednesday and Thursday keep the sunshine too but rise our high temperatures to the low and mid-80s.
Rain returns very early in the Shoals on Friday morning and makes its way east throughout the afternoon and evening bringing strong showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm or two. This system currently does not pose a severe threat but we are continuing to monitor it as it approaches our area. Check back in several times this week to get the most updated looks at future radar and what the impacts will be.
Some isolated rain remains for the breakfast hours on Saturday but mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon and stick around for the remainder of the weekend. Saturday's high will be much cooler at an even 60 degrees and Sunday's high will sit in the upper 50s. We could even have some patchy frost Sunday night into Monday morning with low in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Warmer and sunny! Highs near 80. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows near 50. Wind: SE 1-5 MPH.