Temperatures remain below freezing through Christmas

Clear skies will proceed through the rest of this evening. Temperatures remain below freezing for a couple more days with wind chills gripping tight to values in the teens.
Christmas Eve Night
With clear skies overhead, tonight will be bitterly cold again with "feels like" temperatures in the single digits. If you head out late to a Christmas Eve service, be certain to bundle up in layers.
Christmas Day
Sunday promises to be a touch milder by comparison, but still frigidly cold with high temperatures peaking near the freezing mark at 32. Much of North Alabama will remain below freezing until at least Monday.
Mild weather returns next week. Highs surge to near 60 by Thursday. With a return of moisture, widespread rain chances enter the forecast next weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, bitterly cold. Lows in the teens. Wind chills between -5 and -10. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny, freezing cold. Highs peaking right near freezing at 32. Wind chills in the teens. Wind: WNW at 5 to 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Clouds increase. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind: SSW at 5 to 10 MPH.