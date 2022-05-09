Temperatures on a warming trend the next few days

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s Tuesday morning before warming back to the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon. Expect a few passing clouds but an otherwise mostly sunny sky. While it will be warmer on Wednesday, many forecast models are trending a little lower with higher temperatures, lowering confidence that we'll see the 90-degree mark on a widespread scale. Still, highs should at least be in the upper 80s. It's also looking like there might be a stray shower or two Wednesday, so there's a 10% chance for rain added into the forecast.
The humidity begins to creep upward through the week and generally it won't be feeling quite as comfortable with more moisture in the air. Temperatures stay very warm, and we'll be flirting with 90 again Thursday. The next decent shot at rain comes this weekend with isolated storms Saturday, then a slightly better chance for a few storms Sunday. Temperatures begin to drop with more cloud cover this weekend as well.