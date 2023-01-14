Temperatures in the 20s Saturday night ahead of a lovely Sunday forecast

Saturday night brings frigid temperatures yet again to the Tennessee Valley's forecast. Overnight lows will reach to the upper 20s tonight. Don't forget to bring your pets and plants inside and to leave your faucets dripping overnight. The good news is that our gusty wind is going to start calming down so there will be relief coming from the wind chill.
When you wake up on Sunday morning, expect temperatures to still be in the upper 20s or very low 30s. We will have plenty of sunshine overhead, which will allow afternoon high temperatures to reach to the mild mid-50s with a slight breeze but not a gusty wind. Sunday night's low temperature will be slightly more comfortable and in the mid-30s.
Monday brings increasing cloud cover ahead of evening and overnight rain. Almost every day next work-week features a chance for showers or thunderstorms. Monday's high temperature will sit in the upper 50s and then thanks to a warm front, Tuesday through Thursday will have highs in the upper 60s. We'll cool off slightly in time for next weekend with highs in the mid and upper 50s and slight chances for rain remain in the forecast.
TONIGHT: Becoming frigid. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH