...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Temperatures go down, storm chances go up

*Today is a 31 Alert Day for extreme heat*

*A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM today*

Kiss the extreme heat goodbye! High temperatures will fall to the upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday. The "cooling" trend continues into next week with forecast highs down to the mid 80s Monday through Thursday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 60s next week as well.

Scattered storms are expected in North Alabama from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. A few of these could produce damaging wind gusts and brief downpours. Additional showers and storms may stick around Sand Mountain on Tuesday, but the rest of us should dry out.

Wednesday and Thursday's forecast is all dependent on what direction the developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico goes. The most likely scenario is that it moves to our southeast and only grazes our southeast counties. There is a slight possibility this tracks farther west and brings more widespread rain and gusty winds to our area. We should know more in the next day or two.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: NE 3-7 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs near 90. Wind: E/N 4-10 MPH.

