Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with the
subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Temperatures forecast to drop to the 20s again tonight

Freeze Warning

*Freeze Warning in effect from 11 PM tonight to 9 AM Wednesday*

Tonight is forecast to be even colder than last night with lows mainly in the mid 20s. Take the same precautions with plants and pipes as you did last night.

Another round of sunshine will boost temperatures to the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday night won't be quite as cold, but a brief period of sub-freezing temperatures will be possible mainly in northeast Alabama. A Freeze Watch is in effect from 4 AM to 8 AM for DeKalb and Jackson Counties. The rest of North Alabama will see lows in the mid 30s and will likely avoid frost due to the dry air in place.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week with highs in upper 60s. Rain showers and isolated, non-severe thunderstorms are expected late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

Dry, chilly weather returns this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will once again be near or below freezing Friday night through Sunday night.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: N 3-7 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NE/SW 3-7 MPH.

