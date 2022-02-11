Temperatures crash Saturday, a few snowflakes possible

Clouds are on the increase and a cold front will be working its way southeastward. The front should clear the area by noon, causing temperatures to plateau or drop slightly through the afternoon. At their warmest, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. An isolated shower is possible, but most of the focus is on the chance for some flurries Saturday evening and Saturday night. Data sources agree that accumulation looks unlikely and not everyone will even spot a flake. Regardless, it will be a cold end to the weekend with temperatures Sunday morning in the mid 20s and highs in the mid 40s, despite the sunshine.
For the following work week, things start out on a seasonable note on Valentine's Day, then the warming trend resumes. In fact, we'll have highs in the 60s for most of the week. As a ridge of high pressure breaks down, our next storm system will be on approach. There is decent agreement in the forecast for heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Additionally, there are signals for a severe threat. Part of North Alabama is already included in the SPC outlook for Day 7, so this is an aspect of the forecast we'll be watching closely in the coming days.