Temperatures continue to climb for the rest of the week

The extended forecast is all about the heat! Forecast highs are in the mid 90s Wednesday all the way through the middle of next week. Heat index values each day will likely be in the 100-105 range.
Confidence is high this heat will materialize because our rain chances will be quite low for the rest of July. Our next realistic chance at anything more than a stray pop up shower won't be until early next week. Even then, much of the area could quite possibly remain dry over the next 7-10 days.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SE 2-5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Wind: SW 4-8 MPH.