Temperatures continue an upward climb Wednesday

With a clear sky tonight, temperatures drop quickly and we'll be waking up to the lower 30s Wednesday morning. Aside from a few passing clouds, Wednesday's weather isn't much different than today's. However, it will be a few degrees warmer thanks to a southwest breeze. That's a trend that continues all through the end of the week and by Friday, highs will actually be in the mid to upper 60s!
The pattern shifts this weekend with the passage of a mainly dry cold front Saturday. Behind the front, a wind out of the northwest will bring back the chilly air and for Sunday, highs will only be in the mid 40s. Temperatures dip back into the 20s for lows as well. If you've got date night plans on Valentine's Day, you'll need coats but the umbrellas can stay at home. In fact, there's no real appreciable chance for precipitation in this 7 day forecast.