Temperatures climbing Tuesday with more sunshine

Today is a transition day from pleasant Spring temperatures to our Summer preview later this week. This morning is quiet and comfortable with mostly clear skies. Sunshine is not going anywhere today as highs reach the mid 80s. A weak disturbance will slide past North Alabama Wednesday. For nearly everyone, this disturbance will bring nothing more than additional cloud cover. However, a stray shower or two can't be ruled out. Despite the clouds, it will be even warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. The cloud cover earlier in the day could prevent us from reaching 90 tomorrow, but it will certainly be a close call!
Thursday will bring another chance for North Alabama to hit 90 degrees with more sunshine. Fortunately, we are not expecting the "air you can wear" humidity that typically comes with these warm temperatures, but you will still need to stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen if spending time outdoors! A cutoff low meandering in the Atlantic Ocean this morning will push back westward over the Carolinas Friday. The westward extent of the moisture with this low is still in question, but a few showers will be possible Saturday. At the same time, a cold front from the Plains will arrive in our area Sunday, increasing shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday and perhaps Monday. Highs remain in the 80s with lows in the 60s.