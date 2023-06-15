Temperatures climb to the 90s Friday and Saturday

Showers and storms are about wrapped up for North Alabama this evening. Conditions will be dry and partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Nothing more than isolated showers and storms are expected on Friday. There is a low chance at a strong storm or two west of Interstate 65. Added sunshine should help push highs near 90.
Saturday will likely be dry and hot! Highs will climb to the low 90s while heat indices could reach the mid-90s. Father's Day won't be quite as hot with upper 80s. Showers and storms appear likely late Sunday through Sunday night, and some of these could be severe. A stagnant pattern will keep rain and storm chances high through much of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: WSW 3-6 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs near 90. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.