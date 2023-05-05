Temperatures climb to the 80s this weekend

Showers are expected to clear out of North Alabama this evening, but a few more may redevelop overnight. Thunderstorms appear unlikely so we won't have to worry about severe weather. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.
Saturday's forecast continues to trend drier. In fact, most of us will likely be dry tomorrow. Partly sunny skies will help boost highs near 80. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday night, and again late Sunday through Sunday night. In between those storm chances, temperatures should warm to the mid 80s Sunday afternoon.
Our unsettled pattern will continue much of next week. Scattered storms will be possible almost every day, but this will be a summer-like setup where we're anticipating brief downpours rather than a lengthy, steady rain. Highs will remain in the 80s all the way through next weekend.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated showers and storms. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.