Temperatures are rising. Here's how to keep you and your family protected in the summer heat

Warmer temperatures are here and will continue to heat up in the coming weeks and months.
During the summer season, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. actively responds to heat-related emergencies.
Here are some tips to stay cool:
- Drink plenty of fluids like water and Gatorade
- If you’re drinking alcohol, drink water in between drinks
- If you are working outside, take breaks and wear loose clothing
“If someone starts getting dizzy, lightheaded, nauseated, or if they get to the point where they’re not perspiring, then they need to take some action and probably activate the 911 system,” said Don Webster, spokesperson for HEMSI.
But it’s not just the temperature outside that is cause for concern.
When your car is turned off, the temperature inside the car can raise 20 degrees in 10 minutes.
In 2019, the U.S. Department of Transportation saw a record number of deaths in children who were left in a heated car.
“It happens more than we’d like for it to happen. You know once is too many times,” said Webster.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a heatstroke can begin when the child’s body reaches 104 degrees.
On top of that, a child’s body can heat up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult's, and once the car reaches 107 degrees, a child can die within minutes.
Leaving your child in a hot vehicle can be a potentially deadly accident, but there are some ways to make sure you don’t leave your child in the car.
“Put your purse back there, put your laptop back there, put your cell phone back there. People don’t forget their cell phones, so set it in the child’s backseat,” said Webster. “You don’t need to be texting and driving on the phone, anyways. We don’t want to see these things happen.”
Nationwide, 53 children died in 2019 after being left in a hot vehicle, the most seen in 20 years according to the NHTSA.