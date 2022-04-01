Teens warn of harmful ingredients in e-cigarettes on 'Take Down Tobacco Day'

Friday is national 'Take Down Tobacco' day, and local teenagers are spreading the message of the harmful effects of electronic cigarettes.
'Today's Youth, Tomorrow's Leaders' is a youth advocate group with 'Partnership for a Drug-Free Community'. The group organized a taste challenge to show kids in the community the harmful ingredients hidden in pleasant smelling, nice tasting vape products.
"I feel like it showed these kids here today that you don't know what you're taking inside your body," says 15-year-old Caleb Harry with 'Today's Youth, Tomorrow's Leaders'.
26% of high schoolers in Alabama are currently using tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vape pens, according to the CDC.
"You don't know what you're inhaling when you're doing that type of stuff," explains Harry.
"We did a taste challenge to kind of show the kids what the chemicals in vaping can really do, how your body perceives them," says 18-year-old Kate Bowman with 'Today's Youth, Tomorrow's Leaders'.
The kids combined 6 different unknown liquids, all commonly found in the kitchen and safe to eat, and then mixed them together for a less than appetizing treat.
It demonstrated the unknown, harmful effects nicotine products have on the body.
However, unlike the taste challenge where the body immediately reacts to the foul taste, chemicals in e-cigarettes are hidden behind sweet flavors and fancy smells.
"Sometimes they may taste good but they're actually really doing bad things to your body," says Bowman.
Members of 'Today's Youth, Tomorrow's Leaders' hope everyone who took the challenge will remember the physical reaction they had and stay away from nicotine products in the future.
"Don't do it because peer pressure is really bad, just don't do it," says Harry.
E-cigarette's are the most commonly used nicotine products among school-aged students, according to the FDA. That is why 'Today's Youth, Tomorrow's Leaders' wanted to specifically focus on the harmful effects these products can have.
This is the eighth year 'Partnership for a Drug-Free Community' has had their youth advocate group organize an outreach event like this.