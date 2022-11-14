Teenager dies from Decatur crash injuries

One of four teenagers involved in a Saturday night crash in Decatur has died.
According to the Decatur Police Department, officers and Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Morgan EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash about 11:37 p.m. near 8th Street SW and 21st Avenue SW.
Police said four people between the ages of 16 and 19 were in the silver Honda Accord traveling westbound on 8th Street when it left the road and hit a ditch. From there, police said it continued forward, hit a culvert and rolled over.
Two of the teen occupants were taken to Huntsville Hospital for injuries. A third was taken to Parkway Medical and later released. Police said the fourth occupant fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
One of the two teens taken to Huntsville Hospital died Sunday. Police described that victim as a male.
The other victim remains in Huntsville Hospital, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.