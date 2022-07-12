Teen rescued in Lawrence County after nearly 8 hours lost in the woods

Multiple agencies worked together Tuesday to rescue an 18-year-old who became lost in Bankhead National Forest.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for help finding an 18-year-old male who had wandered into the woods near the Black Warrior Check-in Station on Lawrence County Road 9.
Deputies arrived and found the teen's vehicle, and the search began. The sheriff's office said Randall’s Adventure and Training Search & Rescue, Northwest Alabama K-9, Morgan County Search and Rescue, Christian Aid Ministry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lawrence County EMA and the U.S. Forestry Law Enforcement assisted in the search.
A search team finally spotted the 18-year-old at about 6:15 p.m. near Borden Creek, about 2 miles from where he had entered the woods. He later told officials he had walked into the woods to do some thinking but became lost, the sheriff's office said.
He was given food and water before being left with family members.