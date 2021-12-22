Teen killed in Wednesday morning wreck in DeKalb County

A Henagar teen has been identified as the lone fatality in a Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not name the teenager but did say that they were 19 years old and driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler in the wreck. The Jeep struck a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, injuring the Chevrolet's driver.
The wreck occurred around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on DeKalb County Road 85, near DeKalb County Road 602, about 4 miles southeast of Henagar, ALEA said.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.