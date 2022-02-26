Teen killed in Lauderdale County crash while trying to 'elude law enforcement'

A 17-year-old died in a crash in Lauderdale County on Thursday, ALEA says.
The crash happened on Lauderdale County 47 near Lauderdale County 320, within the city limits of St. Florian, ALEA says.
The teen was attempting to 'elude law enforcement' at the time, state troopers say.
The 17-year old was fatality injured when the truck they were driving, struck another vehicle in the back.
The truck went off the road and struck a utility pole before overturning and hitting an embankment along with several trees.
The other vehicle also left the roadway, struck an embankment along with several trees, ALEA says.
The teen was pronounced dead on scene.
The other driver was injured and transported by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.
The name of the teen hasn't been released.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate this crash.