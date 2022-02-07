Teen identified in deadly Colbert County wreck

Muscle Shoals High School and family members have identified 15-year-old Harley Scruggs as the victim of Saturday's deadly one-car crash on Blue Road.
ALEA says Scruggs was the passenger in the vehicle that went off the road and hit a tree late Saturday night. The driver and other passenger are both recovering at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Scruggs' funeral and medical expenses for the other two victims.
Muscle Shoals High School is asking students wear blue on Tuesday in support of Scruggs.