Teen girl killed in Limestone County crash

  • Updated
Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck and fire in Limestone County that injured two people Monday, May 16, 2022.

 By Nicole Zedeck

A 14-year-old girl has died after a Monday night wreck in Limestone County.

The girl was a passenger in a 2000 Toyota Camry that left the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The 17-year-old driver of the Camry also was injured. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital via helicopter, according to ALEA.

The single-vehicle crash took place about 6:13 p.m. Monday on Swancott Road near Pryor Road in Limestone County, about a mile west of Huntsville.

Troopers, who have not released the names of the two victims, continue to investigate the crash.

