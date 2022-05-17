Teen girl killed in Limestone County crash

A 14-year-old girl has died after a Monday night wreck in Limestone County.
The girl was a passenger in a 2000 Toyota Camry that left the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The 17-year-old driver of the Camry also was injured. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital via helicopter, according to ALEA.
The single-vehicle crash took place about 6:13 p.m. Monday on Swancott Road near Pryor Road in Limestone County, about a mile west of Huntsville.
Troopers, who have not released the names of the two victims, continue to investigate the crash.