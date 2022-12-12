Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting.
Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head.
Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with her son inside the ICU at UAB Hospital. She told WAAY 31 that her son has a long difficult road ahead, but a community of prayer warriors are helping them get through the unthinkable.
“We never dreamed we would be in this situation," Harris said Monday over a Zoom video chat call from inside the hospital. "He is still paralyzed right now on the (left) side.”
Harris' worst fears were realized, and now her prayers and a community standing by their side are fueling the family's escape from this darkness.
Mason had just turned 16 on Dec. 1.
"My kids have always grown up around guns. My own husband was a deputy reserve for Marshall County Sheriff's Office for several years," Harris explained.
It was his gun that the mother and son were looking over that caused this pain.
“We both thought it was unloaded. It was my husband’s. He passed away last year from complications from Covid," she said.
Mason was struck in the head and immediately fell to the ground.
“It is an image I will never get out of my head," Harris said. "My warning to other parents, even if you think your gun is stored securely and not loaded, treat it like it is."
Mason was quickly flown to the specialized care unit at UAB Hospital and went into emergency surgery to relieve pressure in his brain — critical moments that likely saved his life.
Now, it’s a focus on the long journey ahead, made easier with support from their community.
“I cannot thank everybody enough for what they’ve done for us,” Harris said.